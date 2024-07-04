Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.88.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.84 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.01.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

