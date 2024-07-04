Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.33. 98,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

