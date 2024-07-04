Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 218.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $11,168,654. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.02. 1,424,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,764. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

