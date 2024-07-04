Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $14.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $853.33. 440,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $770.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

