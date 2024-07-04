Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

