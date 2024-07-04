Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,430. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

