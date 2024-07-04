Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

