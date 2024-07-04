Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BITO traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 4,561,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,738,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

