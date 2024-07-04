Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,415. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.