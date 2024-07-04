Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 536 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.26. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.