Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 385,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 375,479 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

