Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,307 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 225,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,792. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

