Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE STZ traded down $8.57 on Wednesday, reaching $250.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.22 and its 200-day moving average is $254.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

