Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

