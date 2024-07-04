VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.89. 235,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.88 and a 200 day moving average of $311.86. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $278.63 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

