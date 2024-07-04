Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,906,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $202.50. 35,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,166. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average is $199.14. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

