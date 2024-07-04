Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 460,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.