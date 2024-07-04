Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 610,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 7,160,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554,320. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.