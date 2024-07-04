Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 610,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 7,160,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554,320. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

