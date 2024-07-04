Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. 600,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,612. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

