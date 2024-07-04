Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Cut by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.