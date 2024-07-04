Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,954. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

