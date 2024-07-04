Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 8.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $60,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.28. 1,571,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.