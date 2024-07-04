Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Massachusetts Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

