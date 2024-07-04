Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 297,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,377. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

