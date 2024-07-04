Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $507.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

