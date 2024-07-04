Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,058,000 after buying an additional 298,313 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

