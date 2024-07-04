Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.68. 1,948,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.90. The company has a market cap of $406.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

