Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,408,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,880.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 249,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 422,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 248,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 630,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

