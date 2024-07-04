Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.92 and last traded at $122.43. 6,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $122.32.
Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 313,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.
About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF
The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
