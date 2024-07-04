Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.47. 1,078,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

