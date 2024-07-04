Veery Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $103.23. 744,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

