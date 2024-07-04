Veery Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 2,745,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,526. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.