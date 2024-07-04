Veery Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,498,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average is $156.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

