Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after acquiring an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Linde by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $432.94. The stock had a trading volume of 865,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.83 and a 200-day moving average of $434.37. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

