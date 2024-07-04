Veracity Capital LLC Buys 3,455 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

INTC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,065,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.