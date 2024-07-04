Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

MA stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.18. 3,192,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.47 and a 200-day moving average of $453.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

