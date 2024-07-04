Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

NYSE LLY traded down $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $898.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $824.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.69. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

