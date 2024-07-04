Veracity Capital LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 275,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,732. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

