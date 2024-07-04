Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $241.56. The company had a trading volume of 464,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,954. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.63 and its 200 day moving average is $239.25. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

