Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 529,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

