Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.12. 6,653,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,298,411. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

