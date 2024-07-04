Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 63.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 656,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 254,235 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.0% during the third quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 22,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

