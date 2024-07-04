Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 68.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 458,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 115,224 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $17,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

