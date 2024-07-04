Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 20.7% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) traded up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.05. 971,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 496,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VGCX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins downgraded Victoria Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$77.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.51.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

