Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.99. 5,017,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $491.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

