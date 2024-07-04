W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.89. 587,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

