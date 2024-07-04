Wanchain (WAN) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,098,724 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

