Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Waystar Stock Performance

About Waystar

Shares of WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

