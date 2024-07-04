WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 4%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.91 ($2.05) and last traded at €1.91 ($2.05). 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.99 ($2.14).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.96.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

