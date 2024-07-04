Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 3.2% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

